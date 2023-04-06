Connor Chapman in court to face Elle Edwards murder charge

Beautician Elle Edward, 26, was shot outside The Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve.

The man accused of murdering Wirral beautician Elle Edwards at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve is due in court on Thursday.

Connor Chapman, 22, of Houghton Road in Woodchurch, was charged with Ms Edwards’ murder in January and faces a total of nine offences in connection with the shooting in Wallasey Village, Wirral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot in the head just before midnight on December 24 when a gunman opened fire outside the entrance to The Lighthouse pub. She was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe Ms Edwards was the intended target of the attack. Four men also suffered gunshot wounds during the incident and were treated in hospital for their injuries.

Chapman is due to appear before Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HM Prison Manchester on Thursday morning, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as murder, he is charged with the attempted murder of of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He is also charged with possessing a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life on Christmas Eve and handling stolen goods, a Mercedes A class vehicle, between December 22 and 26.