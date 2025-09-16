A man was arrested after a police dog found something under a fallen tree in Whiston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 12.50am today, Tuesday September 16, Merseyside Police patrols in an unmarked vehicle on Cross Lane pulled alongside a man on a bicycle and asked him to stop.

Police said this request was ignored and the man cycled away ‘at speed’ into Stadt Moers Park, pursued by officers who also alerted other patrols. Officers were able to catch the man as they set up watch at the exit gates to the park and detained him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The metal bar found in Stadt Moers Park (left), with police dog Mizz (right) | Merseyside Police/LDRS

At this point, police said the man had discarded the bicycle and a subsequent search of the suspect proved nagative. However, officer then drafted PD Mizz into the proceedings.

The police dog tracked the route the man had taken through the park and headed toward a fallen tree in the woods. When officers arrived at the scene they found a mobile phone which was ringing repeatedly and a metal bar.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police confirmed a 19-year-old man from Crosby was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis).

Inspector Brian Loughran, from Knowsley Targeted Policing, said: “I hope this arrest demonstrates how committed officers in our communities are to protecting the public from the harm caused by people suspected of supplying illegal drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supply of illicit drugs relies on threats, intimidation and violence to exist. Every time a suspect is detained, and drugs and weapons are seized, their harmful activities are disrupted and our streets are made safer.

“We take all reports related to the dealing of drugs extremely seriously. Every report made to us is another opportunity for us to make life extremely difficult for those offenders who bring nothing but misery to the communities we live in.

“If you have any information on drug supply in your area, contact us and we will do the rest.”

Policing activity is continuing to take place into September across Merseyside as part of the Safer Streets Summer initiative, with enhanced high-visibility patrols in hotspot areas for serious violence, anti-social behaviour, theft and robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safer Streets Summer campaign forms part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee announced by the Government earlier this year. As part of this, every neighbourhood in England and Wales will have dedicated teams spending their time on the beat, with guaranteed police patrols in town centres and other hotspot areas at peak times.

Anyone with information on drug supply in their area should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook. You can also report information via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.