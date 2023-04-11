Kasey, 24, fought for his life for more than two weeks in hospital.

Detectives investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed at a house in Croxteth and died in hospital more than two weeks later have released details of a potential witness they wish to trace.

Kasey Anderson, from Croxteth, had been critically ill in hospital after suffering chest and leg wounds following the attack on Carr Lane East on Saturday 12 March. He died of his injuries on Friday 31 March.

Merseyside Police opened a murder investigation following his death and have now issued an appeal for a potential witness to the incident to come forward. Detectives believe that a male was riding a pedal bike on Carr Lane East at around 6.30pm on the evening of the attack and could assist the investigation.

Arrests: Natalie Bennett, 46, of Carr Lane East, had previously been charged with Section 18 wounding and remains in custody at this time. A man, 44, from Liverpool, and a woman, 49, were also arrested in connection with the incident and remain on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Ben Wayment said: “We are appealing for a male who was riding his bike on Carr Lane East at around 6.30pm to please come forward as he may have information to help our ongoing investigation. Specialist officers are continuing to support Kasey’s family in this difficult time, and we continue to ask for anyone with information to come forward if you are yet to do so.”

How to contact police: Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000208420.