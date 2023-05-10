Kasey, 24, fought for his life for more than two weeks in hospital.

A woman has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Kasey Anderson in Croxteth. The 24-year-old, from Croxteth, was attacked on Carr Lane East on Saturday 11 March and died from his injuries on Friday 31 March.

Merseyside Police have charged Natalie Bennett, of Carr Lane East, with his murder. The 46-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court.

A 44-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, who were previously arrested in connection with this investigation, remain on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Kasey’s family issued a moving tribute and said their ‘hearts will be broken forever’:

“We will miss our crazy Kasey. He was a huge part of everyone’s lives. Every single person who met him has a story to tell. He always made everyone laugh and left a mark on everyone he met. Our hearts will be broken forever.

“He did not deserve a second of this. He will be missed by everyone in the community. The loss of Kasey has brought everyone down to their knees. As a family we would like to thank all the staff at Aintree Hospital who looked after Kasey and ourselves as a family. We are also so grateful to the whole community for the love and support they have given to us as a family.”

Kasey’s funeral will take place on Wednesday 10 May, at Queen Martyrs Church, Croxteth, at 1.30pm.