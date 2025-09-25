'Despicable' - Thieves stole cash from donation box and caused damage to Wirral church
On Friday, September 12, Wirral officers received a report that offenders had entered Gateway Church Wirral on Woodchurch Road and stole money and a camera from the property.
The police said cash from the donation box, a Black Magic Design Pocket Cinema Camera used to live stream services and Panasonic camera lenses were taken from inside the church. The venue was also damaged in the incident.
An investigation is underway and police have issued an image of the stolen camera as they believe it could help with their enquiries. Detectives are also continuing to examine CCTV footage in the area and take witness enquiries.
Detective Inspector Sarah Wilkinson said: “To steal cash and items from a church which is an important part of the community is a despicable crime.
“The building was also damaged which would have been distressing for those who work and worship there each week.
“If you live near the church or in the surrounding area, please check any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices as you may have useful evidence. Similarly, if you have seen the camera for sale online from someone in the area please contact police.”
Anyone with information should contact us via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via the police website or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000755550.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.