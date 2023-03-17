Liverpool man Michael Moogan played a key role in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot.

An international drug trafficker from Liverpool, who was on the run for eight years as one of the UK’s most wanted criminals, has been jailed for 12 years.

Michael Paul Moogan, 37, from Croxteth, helped facilitate the smuggling of massive amounts of cocaine and Class A drugs into the UK and Europe from South America.

He fled police in October 2013 after a raid on the Café de Ketel in Rotterdam, which was suspected of being a front for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels.

The hunt to capture Moogan involved police forces from across Europe and in the Middle East.

NCA senior investigating officer Ben Rutter said: “Moogan did everything he could to avoid this day but justice has finally caught up with him. He was a major figure in international drug dealing.

“His consignments of Class A drugs undoubtedly brought misery and real harm to the UK communities they reached.”

The bust

The Café de Ketel was a business not open to the public and raised suspicions as it could only be entered via a security system and was strictly for ‘known faces’.

Working with the Dutch National Crime Squad, the National Crime Agency (NCA) became aware of information that linked Moogan and two other British men to the venue which was the hub for Moogan’s conspiracy to bring hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK every month.

Michael Moogan spent eight years on the run after a drugs bust in Rotterdam. Image: NCA

At the time of the raid, only one of the men, Robert Hamilton, 71, from Hale, Greater Manchester, could be found. He was jailed for eight years in 2014 after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The other man, Robert Gerard, 57, from Liverpool, handed himself in to the NCA after three years on the run claiming the pressure was too much. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was jailed in 2017 for 14 years.

Moogan fled and went on the run for eight years.

The drug trades

Moogan and his associates were involved in plans to import drugs from Latin America to the EU.

He had the ability to obtain as much as 500,000 Euros at a time to fund his cocaine deals from South American suppliers who would ship the Class A drug to Belgium. He did not need to pay for deals in installments as is common in large scale drugs supply. Instead, he could pay in lump sums via Iraqi nationals based in the UK.

Moogan told criminal contacts that he brought cocaine into the UK concealed in meat from Argentina. Evidence also showed he had the ability to bribe port officials to help ensure his drugs were not stopped.

As well as shipping from South America, Moogan used road transport networks stretching from Bulgaria to Latvia, Spain and Belgium to facilitate the movement of cocaine to the UK.

The chase

Moogan remained in hiding until April 2021 when he was arrested by Dubai Police. He used numerous false identities and avoided CCTV to help him elude capture until April 2021 when he was arrested by Dubai Police.

Michael Moogan was arrested in Dubai. Image NCA

He had a German passport, and also a driver’s licence and citizen card in the name of Michael Dier but displaying his own image.

After being extradited to the UK, he told the NCA arresting officer: “You’re not going to have any trouble from me. I’m tired now. Get me up to Manny and get me in Cat A. I’m done now.”

Capture and sentencing

Moogan was transported to police custody in Greater Manchester. In November last year he appeared at Manchester Crown Court and admitted conspiring to import Class A drugs.

He returned to court this week and was jailed. Without his guilty plea and mitigation he would have been sentenced to 20 years, according to the NCA.

NCA officer Rutter said: “His long overdue jailing is the result of years of hard work by the NCA and law enforcement partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East.

“We thank the Dubai Police especially for their excellent work helping us track Moogan and ensuring his return to the UK.