Police and fire crews were alerted after a hoax call claimed a bomb was planted under a car at Smithy Mushroom farm in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk on Tuesday (May 20) | Smithy Mushrooms

A bomb threat forced staff to be evacuated from a mushroom farm in Lancashire this week.

Police and fire crews rushed to Smithy Mushrooms in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk, after an alarming call to the emergency services on Tuesday afternoon.

The anonymous caller claimed a bomb had been placed under a vehicle in the farm’s car park, prompting staff to swiftly evacuate the site in Heaton’s Bridge Road.

Fire crews alerted Lancashire Police and officers made their way to the scene, where it was established that the bomb threat was a hoax call.

No one has been arrested at this stage, said the force.

Smithy produce wild and exotic mushrooms and have featured on Channel 4’s The Food Chain. The series follows the journey of food products from source to plate, highlighting the people and processes involved in the food supply chain.

A police spokesperson said: “We attended after a call was made to the Fire Service claiming there was a bomb under a car. It proved to be a hoax call.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.