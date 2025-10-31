A former Wirral takeaway boss has been with a massive fine after “rodent activity” was found in the business.

Muhammed Tayyab Ramy, a former director of Pizza Plus Shake Ltd, operating as Pizza Plus on Seaview Road in Wallasey has been ordered to pay £9,200 after the hearing at Liverpool Magistrates Court earlier this week.

The prosecution was brought by Wirral Council against the company and Muhammed Tayyab Ramy, who was the company’s sole director at the time of the offences. He faced a total of 15 charges for contraventions of food safety and hygiene regulations.

Muhammed Tayyab Ramy, a former director of Pizza Plus Shake Ltd, operating as Pizza Plus on Seaview Road in Wallasey, was fined at Liverpool Magistrates Court | Colin McPherson/Getty Images

The offences took place across three separate visits to the Liscard business in December 2023, April and July last year, where concerns about general cleanliness, rodent activity, risks of cross contamination, poor storage of ingredients, a lack of documented procedures and a failure to train and supervise staff were identified. The former director now faces a massive bill for his shortcomings.

Sentencing Mr Ramy, District Judge Healey acknowledged that Wirral Council’s environmental health officers had tried to advise and work with him in his role as director of the company to bring about improvements. However, despite this support there had been a repeated failure to implement the actions necessary to address the outstanding issues.

The District Judge highlighted that there was not just one area of concern raised but a number which resulted in there being a risk to the public. The case against the limited company was adjourned to a court date in the new year.

Mr Ramy was fined £5,700, ordered to pay costs of £1,500 and a victim surcharge of £2,000. According to its website, the business is “constantly striving to improve our service and quality in order to give our customers the very best experience.”

It claimed to offer “fresh and delicious” food. It added: “We love to treat our customers with an exquisite dining experience, with speedy preparation and cooking, so you do not have to sit and wait for your food.”

Cllr Ian Lewis, chair of Wirral’s tourism, communities, culture and leisure committee, said: “The former director was given the opportunity to make improvements but chose not to. The failings were ongoing and despite being given clear direction about what he needed to do and sufficient time to make the required changes, the council had no alternative but to prosecute.”

“The public must have confidence that hygiene standards are being met and, if they are not, the council will take action.”