Police have renewed a third appeal to find a ‘hot’ criminal who has been on the run since 2022.

Humberside Police said they were keen to locate Robert Rimmer who is wanted for drug offences in the region.

He is originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne, near Manchester, but has known links to Hull, Cheshire, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Middle East.

The original mugshot of the 39-year-old who has been on the run since December 2022, sent women and men into a frenzy with his good looks.

The first appeal was swamped with hundreds of comments from admirers hoping to catch him before police after seeing his mugshot.

If you have seen Robert or have any further information that may help police locate him, contact them on 101.

Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.