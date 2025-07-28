‘It's beggars' belief’: Sefton locals stunned by massive new fly-tip in Lunt Road and fear criminals returning
Sefton Council said it’s enforcement team were called to a site on Lunt Road in Lunt where they founds large mounds of household waste dumped on the side of the road.
The LDRS has produced a number of reports about the fly tipping issues in Sefton and even worked a shift with the street cleaning team, in the hope of better understanding the scale of the problem. Residents have also continued to express their frustration at what is considered a continued blight on their communities.
In a statement published across its social media accounts, Sefton Council said: “Our enforcement team attended a significant fly-tip on Lunt Road, where a large amount of household and garden waste had been dumped!
“We’re asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch. Did you see a wagon or lorry heading towards this remote location? Any information could help us trace how the waste got there. Thank you!
“Please contact us via [email protected] if you have any relevant information. We want to continue to stop fly-tipping and protect our communities.”
The post was accompanied by a series of comments from concerned local residents such as Karen Lonsdale who said: “There has been a big load dumped on the layby on the Formby bypass, about the same amount so possibly from the same vehicle, looks very similar, blocked for lorries.”
Elaine Canavan added: “That a huge amount – several vehicles / journeys – put cameras up as they’ll be back for sure!”
The post was also shared to local Facebook groups including one which prompted a comment from a Lynda Marshall who wrote: “That could be valuable material for someone to use for pathways, mulch etc.
“It beggars belief that it was dumped on a road! Apparently, something similar has been dumped on Formby bypass, so probably same people. Odd!”