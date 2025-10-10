Liverpool man, 20, charged with 100 offences including rape and sexual activity with a child

A Liverpool man who was charged with 21 child sex offences now faces an additional 79 charges.

In August of this year, Dylan Matthews, 20, of Elmcroft Close, Walton, was charged with 21 offences. Matthews has now been charged with an additional 79 offences, which Merseyside Police say relate to multiple victims.

Matthews now faces a total of 100 charges, including two counts of Blackmail, one count of Rape, two counts of Sexual Activity with a child, 44 counts of Cause/Incite a child to engage in sexual activity, 35 counts of Sexual communication with a child,15 counts of Making indecent images of a child, and one count of Possession of indecent images of a child .

Matthews remains in custody and appeared at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, (Thursday, October 9). His next appearance will be on November 11 at Liverpool Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Georgia Bevan from Merseyside Police’s Child Criminal and Sexual Exploitation Team (CCSET) said: “I would continue to urge anyone who is a victim of any form of sexual abuse to please report this to police, as our specially trained officers will treat you with sensitivity and compassion.

“We take all such reports extremely seriously, and in addition, work with partner organisations such as Victim care Support Service and RASA who are there to support victims of this crime.”

If you are a child or young person suffering sexual or physical abuse, the following organisations can also provide help and support:

