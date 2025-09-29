Man, 20, with links to Blackpool, Merseyside and Manchester wanted for breaching court order

Police have released an image of a 20-year-old man who is wanted for breaching a court order.

A ‘do not approach’ warning has been issued to the public regarding Blake Kerslake who has connections to Blackpool, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Scotland.

He is described as medium build, 5ft 8 inches tall.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Have you seen Bailey Kerslake?

“If you see Kerslake, please do not approach him.”

For immediate sightings, please call 999.For previous sightings or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log 215 of 29th September or email [email protected] .

