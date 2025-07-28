Man, 46, charged with murder of two St Helen's pensioners following arson attack
Eric Greener and Sheila Jackson, died in an arson attack at their home on South John Street in St Helens on Tuesday, July 15.
Lee Owens, 46 years, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
A 31-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail.
Paying a heartbreaking tribute to them, their famiy said they were known for being the “life and soul of the party, always loving a song on the karaoke and enjoying a great caravan holiday”.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.