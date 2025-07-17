Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a shopkeeper in Bootle last month have charged a man with murder.

Officers were called to Low Cost Food and Wine, on Stanley Road, near its junction with Wadham Road, shortly after 5.05pm on Friday, June 20, and found 44-year-old Nilani Nimalarajah with stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital but sadly passed away a short time later.

A Home Office post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Nimalarajah Mathiyadaranam, 47, of Warrington Road, Widnes, has now been charged with murder and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and two breaches of restraining orders.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrate's Court at 9.45am today.

He had been treated in hospital following the incident but was discharged yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Nuttall said: “A man has now been charged so I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that this is a live investigation, and to be mindful that anything posted or shared on social media could jeopardise proceedings, so please support us as we move forward with the case.

“The best way to help is to pass information on through official channels. To that end, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may hold information and not yet made themselves known to police.

“Do not presume that what you know is already known to us, contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers and we will make the assessment.

“Thanks to all of those who have assisted us so far.”

You contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.