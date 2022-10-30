Detectives were called to a property in Moreton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Wirral.

Detectives were called to Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, at around 1.45am on Sunday morning and discovered the body of a woman in her 50s. She had a chest injury ‘consistent with a gunshot wound’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 79-year-old man, who is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

An investigation is underway and a cordon is in place on Meadowbrook Road while officers conduct forensic examinations, CCTV and house-to house-enquiries.

Chief Inspector Derek Riley said: “Although a man has been arrested following the tragic death of this woman in Moreton we are still in the very early stages of our investigation and enquiries into the incident are still ongoing in the area.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Meadowbrook Road in the very early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch as this could be vital to our enquiries.”

A general view of Meadowbrook Road, Moreton. Image: Google street view

How to contact police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with log 096 of Sunday 30 October.