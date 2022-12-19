The attacker had downed 12 shots of Tequila and Sambucca and taken cocaine and ketamine.

A man sleeping in his own bed was awoken by a drunken friend viciously attacking him with a claw hammer and a kitchen knife.

The victim, Sean Maloney had to undergo emergency surgery for a depressed skull fracture and needed 47 stitches to his head.

His attacker Christopher Cheeseman, had spent the afternoon and evening drinking, including downing 12 shots of Tequila and Sambucca and taken cocaine and ketamine.

On Monday, the 29-year-old was jailed for eight years with an extended licence of four years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Judge Denis Watson, KC, said that Cheeseman had little if any recollections of events and described the attack as “staggeringly violent.”

Henry Riding, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court that both men lived in different flats in shared accommodation in Edge Grove, Fairfield, and on April 7 Cheeseman went out drinking with a mutual friend.

They visited various pubs and clubs and Cheeseman’s behaviour became so erratic his friend rang 999 as he was concerned about his threats to stab and kill Mr Maloney.

The police arrived but the two men were sent on their way as being two drunks. Cheeseman went into the premises where he lived and his friend, who was outside, then heard banging, shouting and screaming.

Christopher Cheeseman was jailed for eight years. Image: Merseyside Police

Cheeseman came out with a kitchen knife and claw hammer and admitted using them and asking his friend to hide them, said Mr Riding.

The victim later told how he awoke to find Cheeseman standing over him with the weapons and he then felt “intense immense pain” before everything became a blur.

At hospital he was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and a skull fracture which needed surgery.

Mr Riding said that the motive was a mystery. When interviewed the defendant claimed the victim came out of his flat and grabbed him and attacked him so he reacted in self-defence but only using his fists.

Louise Mc Closkey, defending, told the court that the defendant suffers from ADHD and lacks consequential thinking.

