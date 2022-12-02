News bulletin: Ambulance workers vote to strike, Halewood man jailed for fraud, consultation for match day parking at Bramley-Moore.

⚖️ A Halewood man has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for defrauding the bank account of a dead woman for whom he was previously the carer. Paul McFadden, 39, of Azalea Grove fraudulently obtained £115,304.41 from the victim, who was in her 80s.

McFadden had been a carer for the victim between March 2020 and May 2021 but had been dismissed from his role for gross misconduct on unrelated matters.

The fraud was uncovered by the family of the victim following her death in May 2021, when they became suspicious about financial matters. It was found that over £115k was fraudulently obtained. McFadden had emptied her savings account and left just £87.53 in her current account.

Following the sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, Detective Inspector Richie Shillito said: “The scale and regularity of this fraud was astounding, made even more so by the fact that McFadden had previously provided care to the victim, an elderly and vulnerable lady. He took advantage of the pandemic to take control of her finances prior to her death, unbeknownst to her family.

“To essentially empty all of her life savings is callous in the extreme. The brazenness of McFadden to continue visiting his victim, and lead her to believe he was a friend, makes his offending all the more serious, and perhaps he will reflect on the distress and harm he has caused to the victim’s family, on top of them losing a beloved family member.”

🚑 Ambulance workers in Liverpool are set to join their colleagues across England in a strike likely to happen before Christmas, unions have warned. Although exact strike dates for ambulance workers are yet to be decided, they could join thousands of health workers across England.

