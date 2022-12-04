Local residents in the Woodchurch area alerted police to the incident on Saturday night.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot on a Wirral street on Saturday night.

The man, in his 20s, was on Orrets Meadow Road when he was shot in the leg at around 8.10pm. He was taken to hospital and his injury is not believed to be life threatening.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“The man is believed to have been in the street when the incident occurred and we would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Orrets Meadow Road or Hoole Road who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“This type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets and we will do everything we can to locate the person or people responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who lives in the area or was visiting to check their doorbell or dashcam or mobile phone to see if they captured anything significant.”

