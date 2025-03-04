Man who was living in his car banned from roads after being caught drug driving

A man who recently moved to Sunderland is starting a 12-month roads’ ban after being caught drug driving in Liverpool.

Edward Ballantyne-Roland, 28, was pulled over as he drove in the West Derby Road, Tuebrook, at 1.20am on Thursday, August 8.

Ballantyne-Roland, now of Scotia Quay, Sunderland city centre, gave a positive drug swipe for cannabis at the roadside.

Edward Ballantyne-Roland was pulled over by police officers.

An evidential blood sample he provided after his arrest came back at over the legal limit for cannabis derivative THC.

He was using cannabis to self-medicate as a way of dealing with mental health issues, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

And in the days leading up to the offence, he and his girlfriend were using the car as their accommodation.

They have since relocated to Sunderland, so that his partner can start a university course, his solicitor said.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said Ballantyne-Roland’s case had been switched from Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Of his offence, she added: “At 1.20 in the morning, the police had cause to stop the defendant’s vehicle.

“A roadside drug test was taken and it failed for cannabis. A blood test came back positive for THC.

“He has one conviction, which is for theft matter in 2021, and so is dissimilar to this offence.”

Ballantyne-Roland pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving.

His reading for THC in blood was 5.2mcg, against a legal limit of 2mg.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He is now living up here with his partner. At the time of this offence, things weren’t quite so good.

“He was living in his car with his partner in the summer. He had some mental health issues.

“It appears he was using cannabis to self-medicate to get through some difficult times during the summer.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield banned Ballantyne-Roland from driving for 12-months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Judge Passfield told him: “Do not be tempted to drive while you are disqualified.

“If you do, it’s a breach of a court order and you’ll find yourself back in court and facing a prison sentence.”