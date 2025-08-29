Organised crime groups (OCGs) are using fire “as a weapon” across Merseyside leading to more serious arson incidents.

According to data released by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority (MFRA) – which oversees the work of the region’s fire service – those involved in criminality are using the hot weather to weaponise blazes.

A report released ahead of the authority’s community safety and protection committee has also revealed hot spots for fires as the number of attended scenes significantly increased during the first quarter of 2025. The number of secondary fires officers were called out to doubled in the period between April and June this year compared to 2024.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue attends bin fire on Silvester Street in Vauxhall, Liverpool | Handout/LDRS

The “unseasonably high” temperatures in the first half of the year alongside a lack of rainfall have been cited as the reason behind increased number of call outs. Students leaving their studies were also highlighted as a causal factor for smaller blazes.

According to the documents released ahead of the committee meeting on Thursday, areas where such fires frequently occur include Bidston Hill, Wirral, Gaskell Park, St Helens, Dovecot Park, Liverpool and coastal areas. Spikes have occurred during school holidays and developed as older school pupils left school following exams.

A six-week approach has been developed when areas of Merseyside present trends for arson. The authority said information had been received which suggests OCGs are “currently using fire as a weapon, which has led to more serious arson incidents.”

The report said: “To help prevent this and mitigate the impact, target hardening activity has been increased. This is where the service works with the potential and actual victims of arson to help them keep themselves and their property and families safe.”

Deliberate vehicle fires attended have increased to 76 when compared to 60 the same period last year and five over the target of 71. A total of six injuries were recorded in deliberate house fires, with three occurring in a single incident in June.

Since the start of financial year 2025-26, the MFRS has reported an increase in the number of secondary fire incidents – these are smaller blazes usually outside or do not involve property. The increase has been steady since February and is reflective of a significant reduction in annual rainfall levels.

There were 1,794 secondary fires during this reporting period, 898 more fires than in 2024.. The number of secondary fires increased sharply between April (727) and May (746) due to dry and sunny weather throughout the month.

Up until May 23 there was an average of 38 incidents per day with a high of 60 on Sunday May 11. Officers said incident numbers decreased massively once the weather changed with 321 in June.

Crews attended 1,123 deliberate anti-social behaviour fires during the first quarter of this year. By comparison in June 2024, that number was 575.