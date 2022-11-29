PC Adam Hoyle is suspended from duty and is accused of four offences of misconduct in a public office.

Merseyside Police have suspended PC Adam Hoyle from duty. Image: Lynda Roughley

A Merseyside police constable faces allegations of misconduct by having sex while on duty.

PC Adam Hoyle, based at Lower Lane police station, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday accused of four offences of misconduct in a public office. He also faces three charges of unauthorised access to computer data.

The 39-year-old of Yelverton Close, Halewood, was sent by District Judge James Hatton to the city’s crown court where he is due to appear on January 4.

The first two charges against him allege he formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman and had intercourse with her while on duty. The third charge involves the same allegations involving another woman. The fourth misconduct charge relates to kissing a third woman and trying to instigate sexual activity with her while on duty.

The charges span May 26, 2012 to May 31, 2019. The computer misuse offences allegedly took place between June 20 and November 18, 2019.

The bearded officer appeared at court after a postal requisition and was remanded on unconditional bail. Merseyside Police confirmed that Hoyle is suspended from duty.

