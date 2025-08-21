A brazen pavement parker who left their vehicle in front of a bus stop in the way of pedestrians in Liverpool city centre has been slapped with a penalty by Merseyside Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force’s city centre team took to social media to highlight the ignorant parking they encountered last weekend.

Pavement parking is a major issue here in Merseyside and causes great concern for many. It is a particular problem for people in wheelchairs or parents with prams, who can find themselves forced into roads when pavements and pathways are blocked by parked cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This car was slapped with a fine for parking in front of a bus stop in Castle Street, Liverpool | Merseyside Police/LDRS

With tighter controls now being implemented by the city council, one driver has found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Merseyside Police highlighted how the Audi had been left inconsiderately and punished accordingly.

Liverpool Council has vowed to crack down on pavement parking in the city, but leaders say they need more powers to do this – similar to how it operates in London. In the capital, pavement parking is generally banned, and local councils have the power to enforce this ban.

There are exemptions where it can be allowed, but outside of London, the same rules do not apply, and the same powers are not afforded to local councils to take the same action. Cllr Nick Small, Liverpool Council cabinet member for growth and the economy, said previously: “Councils outside London need the same legal powers as London councils to be able to determine locally exactly what’s right to deal with the problems in their patch as they see fit.”

Posting on social media, the force’s city centre officers were left incredulous by what they found last weekend. They wrote: “We’re not sure this car would fit on a bus!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was parked at a bus stop last Friday night, fully on the pedestrian footway, causing unnecessary obstruction on Castle Street. Liverpool City Centre officers issued a Traffic Offence Report to the driver.”

In March, Liverpool Council adopted a new parking strategy in a bid to curb inconsiderate and errant parking. The strategy aligns with the council’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transport options.

It encourages a shift away from car dependency and prioritises active travel while helping to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment and reduce reliance on private vehicles. Dozens of new enforcement agents were also hired in a bid to clamp down on offending drivers.