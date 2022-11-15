The 53-year-old woman was shot dead in her Wirral home.

Merseyside Police have arrested two men on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old woman in her home in Wirral.

Jacqueline Rutter was killed at her property on Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, at around 1am on Sunday, October 31. She was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man and a 44-year-old man have been arrested and are in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

Merseyside Police believe it was a ‘targeted attack’ and are appealing for information as the murder investigation continues.

Detectives have been attempting to trace the occupants of a black Vauxhall Insignia spotted in the area at the time of the shooting. It is thought there were up to three people in the car. The vehicle was later found burnt out on Garden Hey Road.

A general view of Meadowbrook Road, Moreton. Image: Google street view

How to contact police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with log 096 of Sunday 30 October.