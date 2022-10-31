A dark car seen in the area at the time of the shooting was later found burnt out.

A 53-year-old woman shot dead in Wirral in the early hours of Sunday morning is believed to be the victim of a targeted attack.

Merseyside Police were called to a house in Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, at around 1.45am and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation is underway and detectives are attempting to trace the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle spotted in the area at the time of the shooting and later found burnt out on Garden Hey Road. It is thought there were up to three people in the car.

A 79-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder on Sunday has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This is clearly a very shocking and upsetting incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“At this stage we are treating this as a targeted incident and a number of lines of enquiry are being carried out.

“We are keen to trace the occupants of the vehicle as we believe they may have information which is vital to our investigation. I would ask anyone who saw the vehicle in the area or thinks they captured it on dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I would also appeal for anyone who was in the area who saw anybody or anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with log 096 of Sunday 30 October.