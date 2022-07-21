A man has been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old man who died from his injuries a week after being assaulted in Bootle.
Christopher John Molloy passed away in hospital on Tuesday, following the attack on Stanley Road in the early hours of July 12.
Joseph Byrne, 24, of Linacre Road, Litherland was arrested on Wednesday and has now been charged with the murder of Mr Molloy.
Byrne has been remanded into custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 22 July. A post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of Mr Molly’s death.
Jay Byrne, 26, of Leyland Road, Southport and a 14 year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were previously charged with assault and theft in connection with the incident.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of theft. Both suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A 12-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of theft and two boys aged 13 and 15 who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent have been bailed pending further enquiries.