Murder investigation launched as man dies following Croxteth stabbing

Kasey Anderson passed away on Friday, after being stabbed earlier this month.

A murder investigation has been launched by Merseyside Police after a 24-year-old stabbing victim died in hospital more than two weeks after being attacked at a house in Croxteth.

Kasey Anderson, from Croxteth, had been critically ill in hospital after suffering chest and leg injuries following the incident on Carr Lane East on Saturday 12 March. He died on Friday, 31 March, and a post mortem will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.

Arrests: Natalie Bennett, 46, of Carr Lane East, had previously been charged with Section 18 wounding and remains in custody at this time. A man, 44, from Liverpool, and a woman, 49, were also arrested in connection with the incident remain on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Ben Wayment said: “Specialist officers are supporting Kasey’s family in this difficult time, and we continue to ask for anyone with information to come forward if you are yet to do so.”

How to contact police: Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000208420.