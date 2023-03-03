Register
New Jacqueline Rutter murder arrest as Wirral shooting investigation continues

The 53-year-old woman was shot dead in her Moreton home.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
3 minutes ago

Merseyside Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old woman in her home in Wirral.

Ms Rutter was killed at her property on Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, at around 1am on Sunday, October 31. She was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and given conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Four other men previously arrested in connection with the investigation, who are aged 21, 25, 44 and 52, along with a 23-year-old woman, all remain on conditional bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This latest arrest shows that we are making progress in this ongoing investigation and we will continue to explore all lines of enquiry.”

Merseyside Police previously said they believe the shooting was a ‘targeted attack’ and are still appealing for information as the murder investigation continues.

Detectives had been attempting to trace the occupants of a black Vauxhall Insignia spotted in the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle was found burnt out on Garden Hey Road.

A general view of Meadowbrook Road, Moreton. Image: Google street view
How to contact police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000796038.

