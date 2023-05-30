The man in his 50s was hit on the head with a bike seat.

A man has been left with a deep cut to his head after an ‘unprovoked attack’ by a group of youths.

At around 5.15pm on Monday (May 29), it was reported that a man in his 50s had been assaulted by a group of youths in Ashton Park, West Kirby, and struck to the head with a bike seat. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury and was later discharged.

The police believe an altercation began when the man shouted at the youths for damaging metal railings near to Carpenter Lane, who then approached and assaulted him. During the attack, some of the assailants, described as wearing all black clothing, fell into the lake before fleeing the scene.

The bike seat used in the assault was left at the scene and has been recovered by officers.

Detective Inspector Dave Sung said: “This was a vicious assault which left the victim with a deep cut to his head. This unprovoked attack was caused by the victim trying to do the right thing and attempting to stop the youths from causing criminal damage in the park.

“The park was busy yesterday, particularly around the lake where this incident occurred, so we are hoping that it was witnessed. If you saw this assault, or have any information about the incident, please come forward.

“We believe this group of youths were also involved in a disturbance at Hoylake train station earlier that same day. If you were at the train station and saw anything suspicious, please let us know.

“I would urge parents to make sure they know where their children are when they are out and about in the local community.

“The actions of children, or anyone, who commits anti-social behaviour or more serious offences cannot be tolerated and we would ask parents to play their part in ensuring their children don’t end up on the wrong side of the law. Furthermore, if parents are aware that their child has committed an offence, they should do the right thing and contact us.”