Police release CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following city centre assault in Liverpool
Police said that at around 6am, officers were called to Victoria Street to reports of an assault outside Heaven nightclub. A man in his 40s was punched, resulting in a broken leg believed to have been sustained when falling.
He has been taken to hospital as enquiries continue.
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson, said: "We think the man pictured could have information to assist our investigation so if you know him, please come forward.”
Adding: "Any incidents of violence in the city centre or elsewhere will always be thoroughly investigated, and officers are gathering CCTV, witness and other evidence at pace. If you saw the incident or may have been passing on foot or in a vehicle around 6 o clock this morning, check any devices and let us know as soon as possible."
Merseyside police said that anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.
You can also report information via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000469805.
Additionally, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.