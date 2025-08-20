Merseyside Police have thanked members of the public for helping prevent what could have been a tragic outcome after they spotted a drunk driver behind the wheel of a car.

On Saturday July 12, a concerned call from a resident on Cloudberry Close led officers to a dangerous scene - a car parked diagonally across the road, engine still running, and a man behind the wheel with an empty bottle of whisky in the footwell.

The vehicle had collided with a parked car, and while the driver hadn’t left the scene, he was clearly in no state to drive.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “A huge thank you to the members of the public who stepped in and prevented harm to our communities.

“Local residents came out of their homes, stayed with the driver and made sure he didn’t leave before police arrived.”

The driver was arrested and taken to custody, where he blew a shocking 181ug/100ml, nearly five times the legal alcohol limit of 35ug/100ml.

He was charged, remanded, and has now received a three-year driving ban and a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

The police spokesperson added: “This incident is a powerful reminder of why our Safer Streets Summer campaign is so important.

“We are cracking down on crime that matters to you the most, and by working together, we can all make a difference in keeping Merseyside safe.

“If you see something that doesn’t feel right, report it. Whether it’s a suspected drink driver, reckless behaviour, anti-social behaviour or anything that puts others at risk, your call could prevent a tragedy.”

To find out more about the Safer Streets Summer campaign click here.