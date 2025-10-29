An enhanced police presence will be on patrol in Liverpool city centre this weekend with thousands of visitors expected for a bumper calendar of events.

On Saturday, hoards of supporters are set to visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton’s new home hosts the second Rugby League Ashes test match.

The crucial clash is the kick off to a massive day of events, with the city centre hosting the River of Light festival and Gladiators Live at the M&S Bank Arena. Later in the evening, around 60,000 fans will be at Anfield for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

An enhanced police presence will be on patrol in Liverpool city centre this weekend with thousands of visitors expected for a bumper calendar of events | Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of what is being dubbed “Super Saturday” city leaders, transport operators and Merseyside Police have come together to urge people to have fun but do so safely. Those visiting the city this weekend are being urged to check ahead for any changes to plans.

The region’s transport network is gearing up for a “busier than usual” weekend, particularly with more than 50,000 people expected to descend around Bramley-Moore Dock for the England v Australia match. Stephen Dodd, chief operating officer at Merseyrail, said: “We’re excited to welcome fans travelling on Merseyrail to the events across Liverpool City Centre Saturday November 1, including the Rugby League Ashes at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“We’ll be running enhanced services, including a 15-minute timetable on key lines before and after the game. Sandhills is the nearest station, just a 15-minute walk from the stadium, with a fan management zone in place to help people move through safely and efficiently. Fans arriving at Lime Street can take a short five-minute walk to Liverpool Central for connections to Sandhills.

“Please plan ahead, allow extra time, and check the journey planner on the Merseyrail website before travelling.” The vast number of visitors will require a robust policing plan, which will include a great number of officers on the streets.

Tony Fairhurst, Liverpool North local policing superintendent, said: “Drawing on our experience in managing large-scale events, we have planned thoroughly for this busy day in Liverpool alongside Liverpool Council. I hope everyone attending has a fantastic time and makes the most of all the city has to offer.

“If you notice an enhanced police presence, there’s nothing to worry about. Feel free to talk to our officers and if you see anything that doesn’t feel right, please tell staff or let us know straight away.

“Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously via the website gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Cllr Harry Doyle, Liverpool Council cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, added: “Super Saturday is a hugely exciting day for the city, and it will provide an incredible boost to the economy with visitors spending money in bars, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality venues. Whether you’re a fan of rugby, football, Gladiators, or the biggest free art show in the country – we’re looking forward to welcoming you for a brilliant day in our amazing city.

“We are very used to dealing with major events in Liverpool and lots of planning has taken place, but we want people to be prepared, allow extra time for their journeys, and use public transport where possible. We know that people may decide to stay in the city centre for River of Light, which is why we are extending it until 10pm, to allow more time for people to take part in the trail.”