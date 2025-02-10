Real-life 'Hamburglar' climbs through Bolton McDonald's drive-thru window and makes his own Happy Meal
Police were called to reports of the real-life ‘Hamburlgar’ who struck at a McDonald’s in Bolton in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The man tried to smash a window with a brick before scrambling through the drive-thru window and into the kitchen, where he was found casually flipping himself a burger at the grill.
Officers arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene in Derby Street and he was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary.
Greater Manchester Police said Vincent Place (23/11/1981) of Beechwood Street, Bolton has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, theft, and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.
A spokesperson for the force said: “In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers were called to reports of a male attempting to smash a window at McDonalds with a brick, before climbing through the drive through window and making himself a burger.
“He wasn't lovin' it when he was arrested on suspicion of burglary before he managed to finish his happy meal.
“This follows an investigation by our South Neighbourhood Team into a theft reported by a retailer in Trinity Street Retail Park on Friday, February 7 and an incident at McDonalds on Derby Street in the early hours of Saturday, February 8.
“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday, February 10, 2025.”