Second man arrested on suspicion of murder of St Helen's pensioners following arson attack on home
Eric, 77, and his partner Sheila, 83, died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday, July 15.
A 46-year-old man from Fazakerley has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.
On Sunday 20 July, a 31-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was conditionally bailed after questioning.
Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I know the community in St Helens is still feeling the shock and sadness of Eric and Sheila’s tragic deaths.
“Our investigation team have been carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and this second arrest demonstrates important progress is being made.”
He added: “We continue to ask the public to come forward with information, either directly to Merseyside Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
“If you have yet to come forward and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious on or around South John Street around the time of the incident, please do not assume what you know has already been reported to us.
“Tell us what you know and we will assess all information as we build a full picture of what happened and ultimately seek to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.