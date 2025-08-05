Sefton Council is appealing for information from residents after a spate of litter bins thefts from across the borough.

The local authority confirmed that a drainage grid was also stolen.

The public litter bins were stolen from four locations across Sefton including Blundellsands Car Park, Seaforth, Thornton and Bootle – the grid was also stolen in Bootle.

Sefton Council has seen some of its rubbish bins stolen | Sefton Council/LDRS

The incidents have prompted Sefton Council to appeal to the public in an attempt to recover the stolen items.

According to several online stores, the cost of public sector bins can range anywhere from £400 to £1400.

If not recovered, the LDRS understands it’s possible the cost of replacing those items will be passed onto residents.

In a post published to its Facebook page, Sefton Council wrote: “Sadly, on or before last Tuesday (July 29) four public litter bins and a drainage grid were stolen from across the borough.

“The bins were stolen from, Edge Lane, Sandy Road, Blundellsands Car Park and Earl Road. The grid was stolen from George Masters Way.

“If you live near or in any of these locations and have a ring doorbell or any other CCTV footage, please check for anything suspicious and get in touch with us. Thank you!