Southport riot: 12-year-old boy in court charged with violent disorder

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out in Southport. | Getty Images

The boy appeared in court wearing a grey prison issue tracksuit and was accompanied by his parents.

A 12-year-old boy who threw a missile at police during the riots in Southport last month has pleaded guilty to a violent disorder charge in a Liverpool court.

The schoolboy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the youngest person to be charged in relation to the unrest on St Luke's Road on 30 July.

The disruption occurred after three young girls - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport on Monday, July 29.

The following day in the shell-shocked coastal town, far-right protestors attacked a mosque, threw missiles at police and set fire to vehicles.

The 12-year-old boy appeared at Liverpool Youth Court on Monday (August 12) after being caught on CCTV throwing an object at officers and then riding off on his bike. He spoke only to confirm his name and enter a guilty plea. He was released on bail ahead of a sentencing hearing on September 17.

Ursula Doyle, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for Mersey-Cheshire, said: “Taking part in violent unrest is unacceptable, and it is deeply disturbing to see young people bringing disorder to their communities. We will not hesitate to continue to charge and convict all offences of disorder where there is the evidence to do so, no matter what age the defendant may be.”

Merseyside Police say 30 people have been now been charged over the violent disorder in Southport and the scenes of unrest that spread to Liverpool later in the week.