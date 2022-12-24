She was pronounced dead following an incident in Northwood.

A teenage man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a disturbance at a property in Liverpool.

The 20-year-old was found in a critical condition in a house in Quarry Green, Northwood, on Friday afternoon. She was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of emergency workers, she was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody and will be questioned by detectives.

An investigation has been launched and a cordon is in place on Quarry Green while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: “We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened.

“While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue in the area and we would appeal to anyone with any information on this tragic incident to please come forward and speak with our officers.

“If you were on Quarry Green at around 4.40pm on Friday afternoon and witnessed or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch. Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000945511.