Courtney Boorne was rushed to hospital following the incident in Kirkby but was pronounced dead.

A teenager has been been charged with murder of a young woman who died following a disturbance at a property in Kirkby, Liverpool, on Friday.

Courtney Boorne, 20, was found in a critical condition in a house in Quarry Green, Northwood, at around 4.40pm on December 23. She was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of emergency workers was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Liam Cain, 19, of Skipton Road Liverpool, has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded into custody to appear in court on Wednesday December 28.

Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: “While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue in the area and we would appeal to anyone with any information on this tragic incident to please come forward and speak with our officers.

“If you were on Quarry Green at around 4.40pm on Friday afternoon and witnessed or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch. Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

How to contact police

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000945511.