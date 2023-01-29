The trio grabbed the victim from his Halewood home before shooting him and leaving him battered and barefoot in a country lane.

Three greedy and ‘merciless’ young men kidnapped a man at gunpoint to force his cousin - the winner of a £50,000 Facebook competition - to hand over a ransom. But when their attempt to get a £5,000 payout failed one of them blasted him with a shotgun and left him in agony in an unlit country lane.

The trio of attackers - Carl MacDowall of Blakeacre Road in Halewood, Kieran Kristensen and Carlton Mullen, both from Maldon Close, Halewood - have been jailed for kidnap, wounding with intent and possession of firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Kidnap victim Jacob Clough Massey was grabbed and battered as he was leaving his home in Halewood on December 15, 2020 and forced at gunpoint into the rear of his Ford Fiesta. He was repeatedly attacked during the next 90 minutes, during which demands were made to his family for the ransom cash. Eventually he was shot and left barefoot and bleeding in Ramsbrook Lane in the Halewood area.

Luckily a woman motorist spotted him and he was taken to hospital for surgery to his injured thigh, though some pellets remain and he has been left in pain.

At Liverpool Crown Court this week, MacDowall and Mullen were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and three years extended licence, and Kristensen was given 16 years imprisonment and three years extended licence Judge Robert Trevor-Jones said that none of them had shown any remorse for the premeditated offence and he had no doubt about the risk they pose.

Pictured from left to right: Carl MacDowall, Carlton Mullen and Kieran Kristensen. Image: Merseysdie Police

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “The victim was put through a terrifying ordeal. MacDowall, Kristensen and Mullen were merciless as they attacked and ultimately shot their victim before leaving him injured on a quiet country lane.