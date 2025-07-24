Breaking

They were the life and soul of the party - family of tragic pensioners killed in arson attack pay tribute

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 09:03 BST
The family of Eric Greener and his partner Sheila Jackson who died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street in St Helens have issued a tribute.

The pair died following the arson attack at their home on Tuesday, July 15.​

Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday.placeholder image
Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday. | Merseyside Police

The family said: “Sheila and Eric, also known as our Queen and King were a deeply loved mum, nan, great-Nan, sister, auntie, dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and couple.

“They were known for being the life and soul of the party, always loving a song on the karaoke and enjoying a great caravan holiday.

“They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”

A 46-year-old man from Fazakerley has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.

On Sunday 20 July, a 31-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was conditionally bailed after questioning.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I know the community in St Helens is still feeling the shock and sadness of Eric and Sheila’s tragic deaths.

“Our investigation team have been carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and this second arrest demonstrates important progress is being made.”

He added: “We continue to ask the public to come forward with information, either directly to Merseyside Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“If you have yet to come forward and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious on or around South John Street around the time of the incident, please do not assume what you know has already been reported to us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.​

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

