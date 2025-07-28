A man who fatally stabbed a teenager then went on the run for 18 months has been sentenced today for his murder.

Matthew Daulby, 19, from Liverpool, was knifed in the chest after two groups clashed outside a bar in Ormskirk, Lancashire, on 29 July, 2023.

The tragic teen was found after police were called to Railway Road amid reports of a fight shortly after midnight.

Matthew Daulby, 19, from Liverpool, was knifed in the chest after two groups clashed outside a bar in Ormskirk, Lancashire, on 29 July, 2023. | Lancs Police

He was found a short distance away with serious stab injuries and died later in hospital.

A post mortem established the cause of Mr Daulby's death was a single stab wound to the chest but he had also sustained other injuries.

Prior to the altercation, CCTV footage played to the jury showed Thomas Dures and his associate Henry Houghton lurking in an alleyway.

Dures is then seen striding towards the group Matthew was with, brandishing a lock knife.

Dures opened up the blade as he charged towards Matthew’s group, closely followed by Houghton, who was swinging a makeshift weapon comprising of a tied-up sock containing a rock.

Houghton struck Matthew with the weapon, with such force that it caused damage to his brain and likely disorientated him. It was when he was in this confused state that Dures fatally stabbed Matthew to the chest.

Dures also stabbed another man during the altercation, before fleeing the scene when hearing the sirens of an approaching police car.

CCTV footage showed Dures then did a loop of Ormskirk town centre, during which time he discarded his jacket on a park bench in Triangle Park.

As he continued his route, Dures dumped the knife in a ginnel near Ormskirk Parish Church.

The jacket was later found by a dog walker and the knife was found by an estate agent. Both items were handed in to the police.

Dures, of no fixed address but formerly of Whalley Drive, Aughton, sent voice notes to his associates before leaving the area in a taxi.

He then went on the run for 18 months before handing himself in at a police station in Greece.

Dures, 21, who finally handed himself in to police in Greece, was also found guilty of wounding with intent following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Thomas Dures who fatally stabbed Matthew Daulby, 19, in Ormskirk and then went on the run for 18 months, has been sentenced today to 23 years in prison. | Lancashire Police

Following a three-week trial a jury took less than three hours to find Dures guilty of murdering 19-year-old Matthew Daulby and committing wounding with intent against a second man.

Today he was sentenced to at least 23 years in prison for Matthew’s murder.

Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said: "After two long years, the man responsible for fatally stabbing Matthew Daulby has finally been brought to justice.

"This has been two years of pain and frustration in which the Daulbys have had so many unanswered questions.

"They have had to figure out a way to try and grieve, knowing the man responsible to taking their son's life before it had really started was actively evading justice, and celebrating his 21st birthday in the sun.

"Something Matthew will never be able to do."