Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Toxteth stabbing: Man, 20s, in critical condition as police step up hunt for suspect

The incident happened just off a busy Lodge Lane on Saturday night.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
2 minutes ago

A man in his 20s has been left in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Toxteth late on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Ritson Street at around 10.50pm following the incident just off a busy Lodge Lane. The suspect is reported to have fled the scene.

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for witnesses as officers carry out forensic, CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Most Popular

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what has taken place and the victim’s family have been made aware.

“Lodge Lane would have been busy at the time of this incident, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 10.30pm onwards and saw what happened to please contact us.”

A Section 60 Order was introduced in Toxteth on Sunday, giving officers enhanced stop and search powers until 6am on Monday 6 March. Extra officers have also be deployed in the area to provide a visible presence.

A general view of where Riston Street joins Lodge Lane. Image: Google Street View
A general view of where Riston Street joins Lodge Lane. Image: Google Street View
A general view of where Riston Street joins Lodge Lane. Image: Google Street View
HospitalSuspectEmergency servicesCCTV