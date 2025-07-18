Two pensioners who died after a 'malicious' arson attack in St Helens have been named.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 12.40am, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) contacted police to report a house fire was in progress on South John Street.

Emergency services attended the scene and two elderly occupants were rescued from inside the home and taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday. | Merseyside Police

Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday.

Their families have today released these photos of the couple.

The couple's families have released the following image | Merseyside Police/Family handout

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We are still in the early stages of the investigation and part of our initial inquiries will be to establish why the fire was started at their house.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of South John Street and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at around the time of the incident.

“If you have any information, you can visit our dedicated web page to submit information or footage which can help in the investigation.”