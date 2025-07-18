Tragic pensioners who died after 'malicious' arson attack in St Helens named
At around 12.40am, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) contacted police to report a house fire was in progress on South John Street.
Emergency services attended the scene and two elderly occupants were rescued from inside the home and taken to hospital for treatment.
Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday.
Their families have today released these photos of the couple.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We are still in the early stages of the investigation and part of our initial inquiries will be to establish why the fire was started at their house.
“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of South John Street and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at around the time of the incident.
“If you have any information, you can visit our dedicated web page to submit information or footage which can help in the investigation.”