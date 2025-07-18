Breaking

Tragic pensioners who died after 'malicious' arson attack in St Helens named

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:59 BST
Two pensioners who died after a 'malicious' arson attack in St Helens have been named.

At around 12.40am, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) contacted police to report a house fire was in progress on South John Street.

Emergency services attended the scene and two elderly occupants were rescued from inside the home and taken to hospital for treatment.

Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday.
Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday. | Merseyside Police

Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday.

Their families have today released these photos of the couple.

The couple's families have released the following imageplaceholder image
The couple's families have released the following image | Merseyside Police/Family handout

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We are still in the early stages of the investigation and part of our initial inquiries will be to establish why the fire was started at their house.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of South John Street and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at around the time of the incident.

“If you have any information, you can visit our dedicated web page to submit information or footage which can help in the investigation.”

