Detectives have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Elle Edwards.

A 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve has been named as 26-year-old beautician Elle Edwards.

She was out celebrating with friends at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance and hit her in the head.

Advertisement

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was sadly pronounced dead at Arrow Park hospital. She is not beleieved to be the intended target of the attack.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Beautician Elle worked at local beauty salon, Nova Studio, who said their team are ‘heartbroken’.

Flowers and tributes have been laid at the scene of the shooting, and a note from her collegaues read: “Absolutely lost for words… Heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message signed ‘mum and dad’ on a heart-shaped plaque reads: “Special Daughter, the happiness you brought in your own special way, will be remembered with love each and every day .... you are the light of my life, you will never be gone.”

The shooting has also been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle, who urged anyone with information to contact police.

Elle Edwards worked at beauty salon, Nova. Image: Family handout

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs described the shooting as ‘callous and cold blooded’ and said: “No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes is so much harder to bear.”

Advertisement

How to contact police