Two men charged after firearms and ammunition found in Dovecot
On Saturday officers carried out a warrant at an address in Brenchley Close, seizing a suspected Uzi; a suspected self-loading pistol; ammunition; and cannabis.
Both men were detained at the scene.
Paul Wilson, 37, of no fixed abode; and Paul Wilson, 60, of Brenchley Close, have been charged with the following offences:Two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.
Detective Inspector Chris Clark from our Firearms Investigation Team said: “This is an ongoing investigation but I would also like to take this opportunity to ask that anyone with information about the storage, possession or use of firearms come forward.
“Every weapon removed from circulation makes our communities safer.”
Both men were remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court this morning.