Two more people have been charged with the murders of two pensioners who died in an arson attack in St Helens.

At around 12.40am on Tuesday, July 15, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service contacted police to report a house fire was in progress on South John Street.

Emergency services attended the scene and the two elderly occupants were rescued from inside the home and taken to hospital for treatment.

Sadly, Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died from their injuries.

Kevin Weetman, 34, of Croxteth Drive, in Aigburth, and Kylie Maynard, 37, of Rydal Street, in Everton, have both been charged with:

Two counts of murder.

Conspiring to murder.

Arson.

Conspiring to supply a controlled Class A drug (cocaine).

They have been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court today.

A third person – Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address – has already been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear on Friday, November 28, at Liverpool Crown Court.

A total of seven other people have been arrested so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “The investigation is progressing and two more people have now been charged in connection with this incident.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that this is a live investigation, and to be mindful that anything posted or shared on social media could jeopardise proceedings, so please support us as we move forward with the case.

“The best way to help is to pass information on through official channels.”

He added :”To that end, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may hold information and not yet made themselves known to police.

“Do not presume that what you know is already known to us, contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers and we will make the assessment.

“Thanks to all of those who have assisted us so far.”

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here.