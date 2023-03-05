A cordon is currently in place in town centre while crime scene investigations are carried out.

Merseyside Police have made two arrests after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in St Helens town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance after emergency services were called to Ormskirk Street at around 1.15am. He is in a stable condition.

Two men, both aged 19, from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding/affray and are in police custody for questioning.

Chief Inspector Bobby Woodhall said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation. Although two arrests have been made, our enquiries continue, and we’d still urge anyone who witnessed the incident [to come forward].”

A cordon is currently in place in the surrounding area while crime scene investigations are carried out. Motorists are asked to find alternative routes.

Chief Inspector Woodhall added: “The use of knives and any weapons is reckless and will not be tolerated, and can have devastating consequences, not only for the victim and their family but also for the offenders involved.

“I would urge people to educate themselves and speak to their children and family members about the dangers of knife crime.”