Elle Edwards, 26, was fatally shot at the Lighthoue pub in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy has pledged that Merseyside Police will be relentless in finding those responsible for the murder of Elle Edwards and bringing them to justice.

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot in the head on Christmas Eve when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village just before midnight.

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was sadly pronounced dead at Arrowe Park hospital. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Chief Constable Kennedy, said: “We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for the callous and cold-blooded murder of 26-year-old Elle on Christmas Eve and our hearts go out to Elle’s family and friends.

“As a mum of two girls, who are a similar age to Elle, I can’t begin to comprehend what they are going through right now, but I do know that they will carry the heavy loss of Elle for the rest of their lives and there will always be a major part of their lives missing.

“Detectives are continuing their investigations and they will be relentless in their work to establish what led up to the incident on Christmas Eve and who was responsible for this sickening and heart-breaking incident, which has ruined so many lives and culminated in the loss of a beautiful young woman.

“On Christmas Day morning I went out to Wallasey Village to speak to officers and members of the public and I witnessed first-hand the devastating impact this has had on people in Wallasey Village.”

26-year-old Elle Edwards (family handout)

The Chief Constable added: “Anyone involved in arranging this shooting, pulling the trigger and supplying the gun deserves to see every Christmas from behind bars.

“I urge anyone who has any information about those responsible for this horrific shooting at a crowded local public house to stop and think of the heartache and pain that has been caused, and if you know who did this, do the right thing and let us know.”

“We are pursuing a number of positive lines of enquiry in relation to the murder, but the more information we have to build the picture of what happened on the night the better. I would like to reiterate our previous appeals for any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was in the area of Wallasey village on the night of Christmas Eve to come forward.

“If you saw, heard, have any images or videos or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

A general view of the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village: Image Google Street View

Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell shared the Serena Kennedy’s sentiments, calling the shooting ‘utterly despicable.’

She said: “My heart goes out to all those who knew and loved Elle. No family should lose a loved one in such shocking and appalling circumstances. To do so just ahead of Christmas, a time when we all look forward to spending time with those we care for most, makes this even more shattering.

“Their pain and suffering is unimaginable, and sadly the impact of this callous and horrific act will last a lifetime for them.

“It is those who are responsible for this utterly despicable and cowardly act who deserve the life sentence. To open fire in a crowded public house, full of people out socialising and enjoying the festivities ahead of Christmas Day, is an act of wanton violence and shows complete disregard for the safety of all those inside.”

