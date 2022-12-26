Elle was celebrating Christmas with her friends when shots were fired at the pub car park.

Detectives have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards following the fatal shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village on Saturday 24 December.

Officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn just before midnight following reports that a gunman had opened fire at the front entrance to the pub.

Advertisement

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was sadly pronounced dead at Arrow Park hospital. At this stage it is not believed she was the victim of a targeted attack.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The shooting has also been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle, who urged anyone with information to contact police.

26-year-old Elle Edwards (family handout)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist. None of the injuries suffered by these men are life threatening.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes is so much harder to bear.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and we are trying to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding this callous and cold blooded shooting.

Advertisement

A general view of the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village: Image Google Street View

“We believe the gunman fired shots at the front entrance to the pub. Minutes later a dark coloured car, possibly an A-Class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of that car and ask anyone who may have seen it to contact us immediately.

Advertisement

“We will not rest until we find the people responsible for this shooting and I would appeal to anyone who has information or believes they captured something significant on their dashcam, doorbell camera or mobile phone to contact us.

“Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public and I urge members of the local community, who have any information which could help us, to get in touch so we can bring those responsible for the horrific murder of a young woman at Christmas to justice.”

Advertisement

How to contact police