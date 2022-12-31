The ‘cold-blooded’ shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve saw the 26-year-old fatally shot in the head.

A third person arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been released by Merseyside Police.

The 31-year-old man from Tranmere had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has been freed on bail pending further inquiries.

Two other people arrested during the investigation - a 30-year-old man from Tranmere and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry - were released earlier in the week and no-one has been charged.

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight on December 24. She was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

Detectives are keen to track down a dark coloured Mercedes, believed to be the getaway car, which was spotted in the pub car park.

The shooting has been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle , who urged anyone with information to contact police .

The family of Ms Edwards said she was the ‘glue’ that held them all together and paid a moving tribute to ‘the most beautiful and bright star out there.’

“There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in” the family said. “She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

Elle Edwards, the 26-year-old beautician who was killed in the Christmas Eve shooting.

“Her laugh was infectious anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future. She was only just getting started.

“Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always. My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”

Elle Edwards (left) and a screen grab taken with permission from the Twitter account of @MerseyPolice (right) of officers making an arrest. Picture: PA wire

Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition, a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “Anyone involved in arranging this shooting, pulling the trigger and supplying the gun deserves to see every Christmas from behind bars.

“I urge anyone who has any information about those responsible for this horrific shooting at a crowded local public house to stop and think of the heartache and pain that has been caused, and if you know who did this, do the right thing and let us know.”

“We are pursuing a number of positive lines of enquiry in relation to the murder, but the more information we have to build the picture of what happened on the night the better. I would like to reiterate our previous appeals for any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was in the area of Wallasey village on the night of Christmas Eve to come forward.”

How to contact police