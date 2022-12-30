The ‘cold-blooded’ shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve saw the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards.

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve have been released from custody. A third person remains in custody.

Officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village just before midnight on December 24 after a gunman opened fire at the front entrance to the pub.

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

Detectives arrested a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but both suspects were released on Friday, December 30. The man has been recalled to prison on license and the woman has been bailed.

A third person - a 31-year-old man from Tranmere - has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in custody.

The shooting has been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle , who urged anyone with information to contact police .

Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

Elle Edwards (left) and a screen grab taken with permission from the Twitter account of @MerseyPolice (right) of officers making an arrest. Picture: PA wire

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “Anyone involved in arranging this shooting, pulling the trigger and supplying the gun deserves to see every Christmas from behind bars.

“I urge anyone who has any information about those responsible for this horrific shooting at a crowded local public house to stop and think of the heartache and pain that has been caused, and if you know who did this, do the right thing and let us know.”

“We are pursuing a number of positive lines of enquiry in relation to the murder, but the more information we have to build the picture of what happened on the night the better. I would like to reiterate our previous appeals for any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was in the area of Wallasey village on the night of Christmas Eve to come forward.”

